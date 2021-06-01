Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the April 29th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) by 202.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Plus Therapeutics worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSTV opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $50.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.40. Plus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.42.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

