Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Raised to $36.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.72.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.21. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,971 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 567.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718,985 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

