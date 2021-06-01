Playtika (PLTK) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Playtika to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.6% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Playtika and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.37 billion $92.10 million 114.29 Playtika Competitors $1.09 billion -$61.54 million 27.32

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Playtika is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika N/A N/A N/A Playtika Competitors -25.98% -1,860.37% -9.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Playtika and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 2 9 0 2.82 Playtika Competitors 613 2944 4460 87 2.50

Playtika presently has a consensus price target of $37.36, suggesting a potential upside of 36.21%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 20.23%. Given Playtika’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Playtika beats its competitors on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

