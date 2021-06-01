PIXEL Price Reaches $0.0608 on Top Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $33.90 million and approximately $72.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0608 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,448.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $686.64 or 0.01883878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.81 or 0.00476867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00053061 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004802 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

