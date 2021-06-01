Pitcairn Co. Purchases 5,645 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,237,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,533,000 after acquiring an additional 415,439 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 352.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 432,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 336,712 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 310,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 371.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 29,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

