Pitcairn Co. Purchases 5,198 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM opened at $133.89 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $139.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.16 and a 200-day moving average of $121.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

