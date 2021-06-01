Pitcairn Co. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.3% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 66,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 372.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $126.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,298,245.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

