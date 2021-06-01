Pitcairn Co. Has $1.47 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 203,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,635,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $262.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.29 and its 200-day moving average is $219.81. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.88 and a 1-year high of $269.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.71.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

