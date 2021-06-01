Pitcairn Co. Grows Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Lennar by 37.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Lennar by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $99.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.65. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $57.09 and a 1 year high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

