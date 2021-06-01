Pitcairn Co. Buys 12,857 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 112.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 782,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,702,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05. The company has a market cap of $253.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

