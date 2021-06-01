Piper Sandler Comments on e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

ELF stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.57 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $632,597.40. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 91,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $2,652,232.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,891,895.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 446,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,742,153 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

