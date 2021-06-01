Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Purchases C$19,840.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow acquired 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,167,500 shares in the company, valued at C$6,871,925.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$14,935.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Robert Disbrow purchased 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Robert Disbrow sold 300,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$87,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Disbrow purchased 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,500.00.

TSE:PNE opened at C$0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.48 million and a PE ratio of -3.60.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$31.29 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “na” rating and set a C$0.50 price target (up previously from C$0.30) on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

