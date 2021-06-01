Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDD. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $124.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $154.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.91 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.78. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.10 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. Research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

