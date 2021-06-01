Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 77,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,771,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

BOND opened at $110.31 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $113.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.34.

