PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Up 41.3% in May

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 675,700 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the April 29th total of 478,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,089. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $29.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This is a positive change from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

