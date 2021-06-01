Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.00 Million

Brokerages expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to post $385.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $392.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners posted sales of $430.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSXP shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

PSXP traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.66. The company had a trading volume of 17,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.21. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $48.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,963 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 900,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,520,000 after acquiring an additional 182,457 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

