PHI Token (PHI) Tops One Day Volume of $756.00

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 1st. PHI Token has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $756.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PHI Token has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One PHI Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000640 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00082175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00020913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.05 or 0.01020555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,584.88 or 0.09859926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00091394 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token (PHI) is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

PHI Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

