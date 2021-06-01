Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.2% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,194,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

