Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Trading Up 4.2%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) shares were up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €167.00 ($196.47) and last traded at €162.40 ($191.06). Approximately 7,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €155.80 ($183.29).

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFV shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €143.50 ($168.82) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €142.63 ($167.79).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of €163.21 and a 200-day moving average of €164.22.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.