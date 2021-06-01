PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock Price Down 6%

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s share price dropped 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.39 and last traded at $38.65. Approximately 14,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 346,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.10.

PETQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PetIQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Susan Sholtis sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $387,357.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,719.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,722,566 shares of company stock worth $61,441,572. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in PetIQ by 165.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 107.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,238,000 after purchasing an additional 400,961 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter worth about $24,986,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in PetIQ by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,905,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 325,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

