Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Stake Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,830 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Perspecta were worth $11,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the first quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the first quarter worth $155,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the first quarter valued at $226,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perspecta alerts:

PRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.12.

Shares of NYSE PRSP opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. Perspecta Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.