Perrigo Company plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Perrigo has increased its dividend by 40.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Perrigo has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Perrigo to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Get Perrigo alerts:

NYSE:PRGO opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

PRGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.