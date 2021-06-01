PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock Holdings Lifted by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKI. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

NYSE:PKI traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.06. 5,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,893. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.20. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.23 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.