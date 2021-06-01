PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.075 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

PepsiCo has raised its dividend payment by 27.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. PepsiCo has a dividend payout ratio of 70.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $147.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $204.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.58. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

