pEOS (PEOS) Trading 5.3% Lower This Week

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 1st. During the last week, pEOS has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. pEOS has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $179.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00061238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.14 or 0.00299346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69.66 or 0.00189325 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.00987452 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00032478 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

