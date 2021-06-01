Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 89.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,160 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PENN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.05.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.46 and a beta of 2.57. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.48 and its 200-day moving average is $96.38.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.