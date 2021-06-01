PAX Gold Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for about $1,912.37 or 0.05264792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $115.05 million and $26.08 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00082459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00020699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.98 or 0.01029570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,605.52 or 0.09926068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00091839 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAXG is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

