PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.02

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.58. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $10.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter.

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services.

