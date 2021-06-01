PARSIQ Price Reaches $0.98 on Major Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $111.27 million and $1.09 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002652 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00118785 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.42 or 0.00834748 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003580 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,913,276 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

