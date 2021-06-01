Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 116 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4,213.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

PEGA opened at $118.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.91 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.32 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

