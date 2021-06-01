Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Energizer were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Energizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 40,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENR. Citigroup cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Energizer stock opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.