Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Globant were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,215,000 after purchasing an additional 173,664 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,139,000 after purchasing an additional 101,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of Globant stock opened at $217.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.60. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $130.92 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 140.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.