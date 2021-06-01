Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 5,474 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.54.

Shares of F opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

