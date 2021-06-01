Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Short Interest Update

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 236,900 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the April 29th total of 167,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Shares of PKBK opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. Parke Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 34.44%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 9,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $192,323.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,204.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $824,524. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

