Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.72

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.72 and traded as high as $6.23. Park City Group shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 68,818 shares.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $116.67 million, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.40.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Park City Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.
About Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
