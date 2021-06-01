Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.72

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.72 and traded as high as $6.23. Park City Group shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 68,818 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $116.67 million, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Park City Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Park City Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Park City Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Park City Group by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

