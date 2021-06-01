Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.52

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.52 and traded as high as C$21.29. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$21.12, with a volume of 398,231 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PXT shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.06.

The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.52. The company has a market cap of C$2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$281.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 3.2715914 EPS for the current year.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total value of C$757,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,332 shares in the company, valued at C$8,359,835.12.

Parex Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

