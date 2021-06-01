Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will report $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings per share of ($1.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 151.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPBI. Wedbush began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of PPBI stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.46. 449,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,581. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

