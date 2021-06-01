Orion Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.91 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.43 or 0.00020646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $190.03 million and $5.91 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 70,072,814.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00116881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00082209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00020748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.00 or 0.01011422 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.70 or 0.09774397 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,575,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.