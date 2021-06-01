Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Short Interest Update

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the April 29th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGS opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. Orgenesis has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $8.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $118.24 million, a PE ratio of 241.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. Orgenesis had a negative return on equity of 48.23% and a negative net margin of 186.45%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Orgenesis Company Profile

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

