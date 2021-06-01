Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Short Interest Update

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the April 29th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ORGS opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. Orgenesis has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $8.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $118.24 million, a PE ratio of 241.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.89.
Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. Orgenesis had a negative return on equity of 48.23% and a negative net margin of 186.45%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter.
Orgenesis Company Profile
Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.
