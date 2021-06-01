O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total transaction of $1,764,781.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,900.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $535.12 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.65 and a twelve month high of $568.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

