Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $903,920,000 after purchasing an additional 935,704 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after buying an additional 374,417 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after acquiring an additional 281,553 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,889,000 after acquiring an additional 203,297 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,428,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $216.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $223.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

