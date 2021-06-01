Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 297,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 29,317 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 103,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 43,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSE:RQI opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

