Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSP. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

CRSP stock opened at $118.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.64. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $58.02 and a 12 month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

