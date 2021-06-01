Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

BATS PTNQ opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average is $52.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.