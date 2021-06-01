Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in United Rentals by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 75,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $333.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.39 and a 52 week high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.07.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

