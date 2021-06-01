Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 3,376 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 81.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 39.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH opened at $143.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 1.15. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,582 shares of company stock worth $26,945,634 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.52.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

