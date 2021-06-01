Open Text Co. (OTEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2008 per share by the software maker on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Open Text has increased its dividend payment by 41.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Open Text has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Open Text to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

OTEX opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. Open Text has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

