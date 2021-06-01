Onex (TSE:ONEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $89.14

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$89.14 and last traded at C$88.52, with a volume of 7028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$87.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$83.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$76.01. The company has a quick ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 19.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

