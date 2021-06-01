Olyseum 1-Day Volume Tops $85,508.00 (OLY)

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Olyseum has a total market cap of $29.57 million and $85,508.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Olyseum has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Olyseum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00061718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.76 or 0.00306178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.52 or 0.00194206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.29 or 0.00997298 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00033330 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Olyseum

Olyseum launched on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,156,133,702 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

