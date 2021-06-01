Obee Network (OBEE) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,145.00

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Obee Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Obee Network has a total market cap of $23,544.51 and $1,145.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Obee Network has traded 54.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00061239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.96 or 0.00299704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00189556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.55 or 0.00981964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00032428 BTC.

Obee Network Coin Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Obee Network is obee.info

Buying and Selling Obee Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obee Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obee Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

